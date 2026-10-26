Baltimore man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in stabbing of 15-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — A 23-year-old Baltimore man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl multiple times inside a Garrison Boulevard home on Oct. 22.

Police say the 15-year-old accepted a ride from Abubakarr Barrie, whom she believed was operating a “hack,” an unlicensed taxi, before he allegedly took her to the home.

She asked for a ride to a carryout on Belair Road, but the man restrained her. According to charging documents, Barrie forced her into the home, told her to put down her phone and not scream. The teen told investigators she fought back with a fire extinguisher and escaped the home.

She ran for help, knocking on doors until someone answered and let her use their phone to call her mom and 911. She was taken to Sinai Hospital with multiple wounds.

Investigators tracked down Barrie using information connected to a Cash App account. A phone number associated with the account led police to Barrie. Investigators then found a vehicle registered in his name that matched the girl's description.

The documents also say her iPhone 14 was missing and that she tracked it to Barrie's Garrison Boulevard address.

Barrie was arrested Oct. 24 and faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree assault.

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