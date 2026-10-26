Maryland launches $200M clean energy program aimed at boosting power supply and lowering electricity costs

Maryland is launching a $200 million program aimed at increasing the state's power supply and helping lower electricity costs for customers.

Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday the launch of Megawatts for Maryland, a two-year program that will provide grants for new renewable energy generation and energy storage projects across the state.

The program will use up to $100 million a year from Maryland's Strategic Energy Investment Fund. Developers will compete for grants intended to help offset the costs of developing and building large-scale renewable energy and battery storage projects.

The state says demand for electricity in the region is growing faster than available supply, contributing to higher electricity costs. The goal is to add hundreds of megawatts of new power generation, which state officials say would be enough to power more than 150,000 Maryland homes each year.

Moore signed the Utility RELIEF Act into law earlier this year, creating Megawatts for Maryland. The law also included $100 million in direct relief for utility customers.

Moore has also pushed regional grid operator PJM to address rising electricity costs and growing demand, including demand from data centers.

Developers have until Nov. 30 to submit preliminary applications. Those that qualify will then be able to submit bids during the second stage, with a Jan. 22, 2027 deadline.

That’s where I’d end it. It gets rid of the repetition and gives you the past-coverage context without turning the story into a recap of Maryland energy policy.

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