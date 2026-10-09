Howard County launches ICE activity reporting form

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County has launched an online form for residents to report U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the county.

The ICE Reporting Form is a way for residents to report any activity by ICE they observe.

“In Howard County, we believe every resident, regardless of immigration status, deserves to be treated with respect,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “Unfortunately, we have seen horrific incidents unfold between ICE agents and members of the public. Like any other federal agency who conducts business in Howard County, we want to make sure any actions are lawful. This tool helps provide information to us about alleged ICE activity in the County, including any on County property. To be clear, this tool is not a way to request emergency help or an individual response. Please call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.”

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Earlier this year, organization We Are Casa reported a surge in ICE enforcement across Maryland. Montgomery County launched a similar form earlier this year.

Reports may be submitted anonymously. Submitters will be asked to provide the date, approximate time and location of the observed incident, among other details. Information submitted on this form may be disclosable and considered public information under the Maryland Public Information Act, the county added.

For more information on Howard County's immigration-related policies and resources, visit howardcountymd.gov/county-executive/immigration-resources.

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