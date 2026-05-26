Howard County families can apply to earn $500 per month of Guaranteed Basic Income with no strings attached

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is getting ready to implement a second round of Guaranteed Basic Income.

Phase two will hand out $500 per month for one year to a new set of families selected through a randomized lottery system.

Those chosen will receive an additional $500 per month deposited into a bank savings account that will become available in July 2027 pending the completion of a financial literacy program.

This differs from last year's pilot program which paid 20 families $1000 per month directly without the savings deposits.

Participants of the 2025 program now have the opportunity of opting into the $500 per month savings plan for a period of six months.

The county says this will help with "softening the benefits cliff" families will face once their monthly paychecks are cut off.

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In order to qualify for the program, recipients must live in Howard County and have at least one dependent child 17 or younger living with them.