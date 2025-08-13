20 Howard County families will receive guaranteed basic income for 1 year, with no strings attached

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County is trying its hand at Guaranteed Basic Income.

On Tuesday they launched a pilot program that will pay 20 families $1000 a month over a one-year period.

Each family was chosen via lottery, according to a County press release.

The Community Action Council of Howard County (CAC) initially identified 292 potential candidates.

After being surveyed, the group was narrowed to 90.

The remaining applicants then had to submit "proof of residency, income, and household demographics" each week to meet eligibility.

Selected families all live in Columbia, Laurel, Elkridge, or Savage.

Their households range from two to five people, including children up to 17-years old, with an income between 150 and 300 percent of the federal poverty limit.

Those already receiving a government subsidized housing voucher were not eligible.

"CAC was careful to exclude families where the additional income would impact eligibility for other benefits, such as housing vouchers," a County press release stated.

The monthly checks will be provided to all 20 families without any restrictions or strings attached.

That means recipients are encouraged to partake in free CAC services associated with the program, but won't be obligated to do so.

“These impactful programs have demonstrated long-term positive impacts not only on families’ economic stability but also on their emotional availability as parents," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "Howard County’s GBI pilot program aims to diminish and uplift families out of poverty, better their lives, and enable them to be more self-sufficient."

As for whose funding the program, the County says a $750,000 non-profit grant was awarded to CAC, and approved for use in this year's fiscal budget.

Whether the program continues beyond these first 20 families, depends on its impact.

"At the end of the pilot, participants will complete a final survey indicating how the additional income impacted their lives and the quantitative impact on their households financial situation and how the additional funds were used," a County press release said. "This data and measurement of outcomes will help inform future County and CAC strategies to promote economic mobility and self-sufficiency in Howard County."

Baltimore City implemented a similar program in recent years.

Last year WMAR-2 News reported on some of their results.