ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County’s police department will have a new leader beginning next month.

County Executive Calvin Ball announced that Major Terrence Benn will be promoted to acting police chief beginning June 1.

He’ll replace Chief Gregory Der, who after five years is retiring to be closer to family as first reported by WMAR-2 News.

Howard County Executive promotes police major to new acting chief Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announces new acting police chief

Benn was appointed by Ball, his third appointment to the position since taking office.

“Policing at its best is a calling, it’s a service. It’s showing up for people on the worst days of their lives and doing right by them. This is what I believe and this is how I intend to lead,” Benn said.

Benn served in the Marine Corps and was a police officer in both Atlanta and Baltimore City before joining Howard County’s department, where he has been working for the last two decades.

He’s served in several leadership positions from Corporal to Captain within HCPD. During Tuesday’s announcement, he shared that he was “anxious” when he was startting out to serve in a community outreach role, which he achieved in the Southern District before rising in the ranks.

His career path fulfills a lifelong dream, according to his mother Deveronette Benn, who proudly stood by on Tuesday.

“Ever since Terrence was a little boy, all he ever wanted to be was a policeman,” his mother Deveronette Benn said. “Of course, I didn’t want him to be. But anyway I prayed to God and asked God to watch over my child as he does the work that he loves doing. And God has thus far answered my prayers.”

His most recent position within the department was Deputy Chief for Special Operations, where he oversaw both the department’s Special Operations Bureau and the Community Services Bureau.

He also holds a Master’s degree in divinity from Howard University.

The chief position is subject to who holds the County Executive office, which is up for election this year.

His appointment comes after two high-profile police-involved deaths this year, including the shooting of 25-year-old Alex LaMorie during a mental health call.

When asked by WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol about how he may be able to mend broken trust within the community, he shared these thoughts:

“Trust is something that’s earned. I think ultimately what happens is you open the door to communication… You share what you are able to share in exchange. And then you continue to work on reciprocal conversations.”

Benn reiterated the department’s commitment to best practices to serve residents with mental health and disability challenges.

He also says they’re working to deepen relationships with faith organizations, minorities, and youth.

“This is not optional. It’s foundational,” he said.

His strategic plan has 10 core focus areas:

