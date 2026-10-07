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Man killed in head-on crash in Howard County, police say

WMAR-2 News Top Stories, October 7, 2026
WMAR-2 News Top Stories, October 7, 2026
Howard County police car
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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in Elkridge Tuesday night, according to the Howard County Police Department.

A news release says the crash happened at 8:51 p.m. on Washington Boulevard (Route 1).

Police said a 2004 Honda Accord was heading south, approaching Troy Hill Drive, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2017 Volvo semi truck head-on.

The man driving the Honda, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Washington Boulevard was closed near Troy Hill Drive for more than three hours after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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