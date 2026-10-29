Gradual clearing for Thursday

Good morning, happy Thursday.

All is well in the weather world with little changes to the forecast. More fog is possible this morning, so please drive carefully! Conditions slowly become sunny this afternoon with highs climbing back into the 70s. Jam packed his weekend with a lovely forecast overall. Dry with an extra hour of sleep. Enjoy the final stretch of October.

Overnight

Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Thursday

Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.