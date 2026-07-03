Columbia's drone show for America's 250th canceled due to FAA flight restrictions

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County's annual fireworks show is still on for Saturday night but a promise to take things to new heights to mark America's 250th anniversary won't be happening.

Spectators were to be treated to a 12-minute drone show by Sky Elements, but it was canceled after the FAA established new flight restrictions this week.

Jon Schiner, owner of BQ Drone Guy, regularly flies drones for advertising and events and says he has to review the temporary flight restriction map constantly.

"We're checking those TFRs every day before we go to a flight because they can change in a matter of an instant," Schiner said.

He says flight restrictions are often requested 90 days in advance, though they're not typically published that far out to avoid any confusion. There are currently two restrictions in place that impact the Columbia area, as well as most of Anne Arundel County and portions of southwest Baltimore County.

One is listed for "VIP movement".

In D.C. there are ground stops at Reagan National airport, as military flyovers are planned for Independence Day celebrations.

"You're flying in the airspace that the FAA controls. They have the rule of the land," Schiner said. "If they fall within that area inside of those rings, it's a no go. You cannot fly. The FAA can impose fines."

Schiner says there is good reason for the restrictions.

"It does affect things, but it also prevents the bad actors from putting a drone up in that area and causing harm to people. So it makes the job of law enforcement a little bit easier," he said.

Federal Aviation Administration The FAA's Temporary Flight Restriction map shows a no fly 30 nautical mile radius surrounding DC in effect for Saturday, July 4th.

Columbia's festivities will also begin two hours later than originally scheduled, due to high heat index values.

They'll start at 7 p.m., meaning a more condensed celebration than usual, but there will still be live music and food trucks on site, provided by the Columbia Association.

For those looking forward to seeing drones in the sky, Howard County Recreation and Parks will be rescheduling another show sometime later this summer.

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