Watch man with dog steal woman's purse inside Maryland Walgreens, police say

BALTIMORE, Md. — Retail theft continues to be a growing concern across the country, but police say a man who entered the Walgreens on Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen wasn’t interested in store merchandise. Instead, investigators say he targeted a customer’s purse.

"You’ll see him enter the store accompanied by his canine companion. He’s wearing a black hat backwards, has a very distinct mustache and black glasses," said Aberdeen Police Capt. C. William Reiber.

According to police, a woman briefly left her shopping cart unattended near the front entrance while carrying other items outside. Her purse remained in the cart.

Not your typical purse snatcher

Security video shows the man ignoring the steady stream of customers entering and leaving the store before taking the purse without hesitation, investigators said.

“We observed the individual take the purse, go into their vehicle, move said vehicle to another location in the parking lot, come back with the purse and return it to a store employee,” Reiber said.

The victim later discovered that multiple checks, $100 in cash and her driver’s license had been removed from the purse.

“It seemed like it was maybe just an act of opportunity,” Reiber said. “That’s why we caution folks when they go shopping to secure their valuables, whether it be in a cart, on their person or inside a vehicle. Being conscientious about your property can help prevent theft.”

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect, or even his dog, to contact the Aberdeen Police Department.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.