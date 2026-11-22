Maryland wants to become the home of the U.S. Space Academy, with state leaders pitching the state's universities, aerospace industry and proximity to major federal facilities as reasons it should be selected.

Gov. Wes Moore announced Friday that the state submitted a proposal led by the Maryland Department of Commerce, University of Maryland, College Park, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Maryland Economic Development Corporation.

Under the proposal, UMD would host the academy's interim campus while the state explores longer-term opportunities near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

UMES would lead a summer rotational program connected to the Wallops Flight Facility region on the Eastern Shore. UMES is one of the few HBCUs in the country with an aviation program.

“The U.S. Space Academy belongs in Maryland. Period,” Moore said. “We have the talent, the resources, and the assets, as well as a prime location in the heart of the space enterprise.”

State officials say students based in Maryland would be within about an hour of several major space, defense and research facilities, including NASA headquarters, the Pentagon, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, the NOAA Satellite Operations Control Center and the National Security Agency.

Maryland is also home to more than 9,000 aerospace and aviation companies. According to the state, the industry supports more than 172,000 jobs and generates $47.7 billion in economic impact.

Maryland's congressional delegation is backing the proposal, arguing the state's combination of universities, military operations, federal agencies and private aerospace companies could give academy students access to a wide range of training and career opportunities.

A final location for the U.S. Space Academy has not yet been announced.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.