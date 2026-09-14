Thieves open fire on homeowner in Havre de Grace gated community

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A gated community in Havre de Grace was targeted by a group of vehicle thieves over the weekend who fired shots at a homeowner who confronted them.

The incident happened at Bulle Rock, a high-end residential community built around a golf course. Havre de Grace police say a number of suspects entered the neighborhood to steal vehicles.

WMAR Bulle Rock

"A number of suspects had entered into the neighborhood looking to steal vehicles," Major Joseph Alton of the Havre de Grace Police Department said. "In the process, they actually did steal one vehicle on that same little block. It was a Dodge Charger-type vehicle, and they were attempting to steal a Dodge TRX Ram pickup truck."

Havre de Grace Police Department

The owner of the pickup truck was still awake at 2 a.m. Saturday when his alarm system sent him a notification. After spotting the suspects on his security cameras, he ran outside to confront them.

"At that point in time when he interrupted them, they fled the scene, but in the process of fleeing they actually fired several rounds back at the victim, his house, unfortunately a couple of parked vehicles were struck by gunfire and the house," Alton said. "Most importantly, the great part is is that no injuries did occur."

Surveillance images show the suspects wearing all dark clothing, ski masks and gloves. Investigators believe they drove around the community's security gates to gain entry.

"The individuals were clearly prepared to conduct some sort of criminal activity," Alton said. "Clearly bold in regard to they were willing to shoot at somebody over a vehicle theft. Again, not the average guy is willing to take a shot at another person over a vehicle theft."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121.

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