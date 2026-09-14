Transgender woman shot and killed in Baltimore's Barclay neighborhood

BALTIMORE — A transgender woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in the 2400 block of North Calvert Street in Baltimore's Barclay neighborhood.

According to Baltimore Safe Haven, the victim is identified as Sophie Lee, and a vigil was held Sunday night to honor her life.

Baltimore Safe Haven also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her family. The organization is a Black- and trans-led grassroots nonprofit organization that provides critical housing, health, and supportive services to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Iya Damons CEO of Baltimore Safe Haven said in a post on Facebook about the vigil, “Sophie was more than what happened to her. She was a person. She was loved. She mattered. She deserved the opportunity to live, grow, laugh, love, and simply exist safely as herself. We are coming together to honor Sophie’s life, mourn her loss, and surround those who loved her with community."

Baltimore Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Sophie Lee.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

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