Woman shot and killed outside Hanover facility; suspect found dead

HANOVER, Md. — A Baltimore woman was shot and killed outside a Hanover senior living facility Friday night, and police later found the suspected gunman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were called just before 9 p.m. to the Morningside House of Friendship in the 7500 block of Old Telegraph Road and found 27-year-old Asia Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled into a nearby wooded area.

During a search the next day, Anne Arundel County Quick Response Team members found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police identified him as 25-year-old Deontae Bryant of Aberdeen. Investigators say Thomas and Bryant knew each other and got into an argument before Bryant shot her and fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 410-222-4731.

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