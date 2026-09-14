Lightbridge Academy to open four early education and child care centers in central Maryland

Lightbridge Academy plans to open four new child care and early education centers in Anne Arundel and Howard counties, adding dozens of jobs and expanding access for local families.

The separate franchise groups have signed leases with St. John Properties, Inc. and are expected to open later this yearand early next year at 14350 Sweitzer Lane, Arundel Overlook, I-97 Business Park, and Waugh Chapel Business Park.

Each new location is projected to hire 25 to 30 certified childcare professionals and administrators, and will include secure classrooms, indoor and outdoor play areas, administrative offices, and conference rooms.

Lightbridge Academy, founded in 1997, provides early education and child care programs for children from six weeks to six years old. The company currently operates more than 90 locations across 13 states and expects to surpass 100 centers by the end of the year.

Craig Murray, the company's chief development officer, said it selected the new locations for their proximity to major highways and residential communities.

"Each of the new sites are situated in best-in-class business communities, close to major highways, and near dense residential neighborhoods," Murray said in a statement.

Three of the four centers will be located in St. John Properties flex/R&D buildings. The average facility size will be about 12,750 square feet.

St. John Properties officials said the expansion reflects continued demand for child care services in growing communities.

The commercial real estate company said it has delivered more than 40 schools and daycare facilities across its portfolio.

The new locations will expand Lightbridge Academy's footprint in Maryland and nationwide.

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