Overnight alarm leads deputies to alleged serial burglar in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Md. — A commercial burglar alarm in the wee hours of the morning on Friday brought deputies to Bacco Italian and Wine Bar in Abingdon where they came face-to-face with a suspect.

“The suspect turned to run, began throwing objects at the deputies trying to create distance and then fled out the other side of the business,” said Capt. Andrew Lane of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

With the assistance of a Maryland State Police K-9 and a drone, deputies discovered the suspect a short distance away hiding under a tree and arrested him.

Investigators also charged 30-year-old Peter Maher with burglarizing the Shell gas station on Emmorton Road and have now tied him to an earlier theft at Bacco as well as four other businesses.

“Seven burglaries. He was targeting safes and cash tills,” said Lane, “Several hundred dollars on each occasion.”

Now, it appears a man who frequented the Italian restaurant before stealing from it twice is about to run out of second chances.

“After being charged, he was ultimately released on GPS monitor and as we speak now, he is in the community as we continue our investigation,” added Lane.