North Harford High teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year, first for HCPS since 1996

Michael James, a North Harford High School English teacher with more than 30 years in education, has been named the 2027 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

James is the first Harford County Public Schools teacher to receive the honor since 1996.

He is currently the English Department Chair at North Harford and has served in many roles with HCPS, including coach and curriculum writer. He also advises Voices of Equity and edits Misentity magazine.

In a statement, James said, "This is a reminder that people appreciate and recognize our efforts to help students be the best versions of themselves. One of the most powerful adjectives I use in my classroom is 'groovy,' and if I'm being honest, tonight is one of the grooviest nights of my career!"

Students at North Harford celebrated his big win on Monday:

The Maryland State Department of Education made the announcement at a reception at Martin's Valley Mansion in Cockeysville on Oct. 9.

James will represent Maryland in the National Teacher of the Year competition, with the winner announced in April.

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