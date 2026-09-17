Ravens home opener, Orioles game expected to pack downtown Baltimore

Fans heading to the Ravens home opener or the Orioles game Sunday should expect heavy traffic, road closures and parking restrictions downtown.

The Baltimore Ravens home opener at M&T Bank Stadium starts at 1 p.m., and then the Orioles take on the Brewers at Camden Yards at 7:20 p.m., bringing overlapping crowds to the stadium complex.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation strongly encourages anyone traveling downtown to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and utilize public transportation whenever possible, including the MTA MARC Train, Light Rail, Metro Subway, local bus routes, and Baltimore’s free Charm City Circulator.

Ravens game road closures

Several road and lane closures will be in effect around M&T Bank Stadium beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday and lasting through the end of the Ravens game.

Key closures and traffic changes include:



The northbound Russell Street service drive alongside M&T Bank Stadium.

Temporary closures of the Hamburg Street and Ostend Street bridges before and after the Ravens game.

Traffic pattern changes along Warner Street near the stadium complex.

Postgame traffic restrictions on Hamburg Street and Hanover Street.

Warner Street traffic changes

Drivers should also be aware of a special traffic pattern on Warner Street, where ongoing construction has closed the road between Worcester and West Ostend streets. For game-day traffic, the city will create dedicated northbound lanes for fans arriving at M&T Bank Stadium and southbound lanes for those leaving, along with a designated pedestrian walkway.

Orioles game road closures

Additional road closures will begin around 4:30 p.m. for the Orioles game and will overlap with some Ravens-related traffic restrictions. Closures include:

Hamburg Street between Leadenhall and Paca streets

The northbound service lane next to M&T Bank Stadium

Camden Street between Paca and Howard streets

Fans driving to the stadiums should plan their travel and parking arrangements in advance. Fans without a stadium parking pass are encouraged to park in nearby garages or lots, not residential neighborhoods.

All posted parking restrictions and Residential Permit Parking regulations will be strictly enforced. Vehicles parked illegally are subject to ticketing and/or towing. If your vehicle is towed call 311 or 443-263-2220 for assistance.

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