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Weapons detection system leads to loaded gun seizure at Joppatowne High

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Jeff Hager
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JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A 15-year-old student was detained after school safety personnel and a resource officer discovered a loaded handgun in the student's belongings at Joppatowne High School Thursday morning.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the school's weapons detection system alerted officials to the possible presence of a weapon as students arrived on campus.

A search was immediately initiated, and the school resource officer detained the student and recovered a loaded handgun from the student's belongings.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Southern Precinct, where charges are pending. The Department of Juvenile Services will determine next steps.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "Throughout the school year, our SROs and our partners at HCPS train and meet regularly to create a safe learning environment for all students in our Harford County communities. Today, we are thankful that the combination of partnerships, training, and technology led to a safe outcome for all involved."

In September 2024, a student was killed and another was wounded in a shooting inside the school, prompting increased security measures across the district.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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