Baltimore County Police look to solve city bar manager's 1998 murder

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Baltimore County police are still searching for answers nearly 28 years after a bar manager was shot and killed in a home invasion attempt in Woodlawn.

Stepney Jerome Jones, 33, was shot and killed in November 1998 in the 7400 block of Lesada Drive in Windsor Mill.

Police say Jones and his girlfriend were returning to their Windsor Mill apartment when 3 suspects confronted them at gunpoint and tried to force them inside. Jones and his girlfriend told the suspects they had left their apartment key at work. The suspects were going to take the two back to retrieve the keys when Jones attempted to run away.

The suspects chased him as his girlfriend called 911; she heard gunshots. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones had been a fixture at Short Stop Bar and Lounge on the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard in southeast Baltimore, where he worked as a bar manager.

Those who knew him remembered him as someone who looked out for others.

"Step was a real nice guy. He just looked out for everybody in the community. I know he helped me and my family out several times, and I just can't believe this really happened to him."

Anyone with information about this Baltimore County cold case is asked to call police at 410-887-3943.

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