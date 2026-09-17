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Toastique bringing gourmet toasts, juices to Severna Park

Toastique
Toastique
Toastique
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SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A Washington, D.C.-based café chain known for its gourmet toasts and juices is expanding its footprint in Anne Arundel County.

Toastique is set to open a new location in Severna Park on Saturday, marking the brand's second restaurant in the county and its latest expansion in Maryland.

The café will be located in Park Plaza and is owned by local residents Allyson and Mo Jishi, who also own Toastique's Annapolis location.

To celebrate the opening, the business plans to offer rewards and free drinks to some customers during its first week.

The Severna Park location will serve breakfast and lunch items, along with smoothies, juices and coffee.

Toastique was founded in Washington, D.C., and has expanded to locations across the country in recent years.

The new café is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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