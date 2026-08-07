HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Newly released body camera video shows what led to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Route 40 in Harford County.

On June 9, a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a car in connection to a suspected drug transaction on Pulaski Highway.

Body camera footage shows the deputy turning on his emergency lights and the other car speeding away.

Bodycam video shows deputy rescue driver after fatal crash in Harford County Bodycam video shows deputy rescue driver after fatal crash in Harford County

RELATED: Driver dies in fiery crash after fleeing suspected drug stop on Route 40 in Harford County

The driver, later identified as 45-year-old Tremayne Murphy, crashed into four cars at the intersection of Route 40 and Route 543 in Belcamp. His vehicle caught fire, and he died in the crash.

HCSO Senior Deputy Allen Jennings, the deputy pursuing Murphy, helped the driver of one of the other cars get out safely before that car caught fire, the body camera footage shows.

Two other people were taken to the hospital from the crash scene with non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured during the incident.