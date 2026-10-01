'Game changer:' Greenlight's Baltimore expansion brings new internet choice to neighbors

BALTIMORE, Md. — Neighbors in more North Baltimore neighborhoods now have another option when it comes to internet service, as Greenlight Networks continues expanding its fiber-optic network throughout the city.

The fiber-optic company first announced plans to invest $100 million in northern Baltimore City last year. Since then, Greenlight has continued building out its network and bringing service to additional neighborhoods, including parts of Hampden and Mount Washington.

For longtime Baltimore resident Emily Herstein, she first heard of the new option at the farmers market and jumped at the opportunity.

"The moment it became available in my neighborhood," Herstein said. "Having been in Baltimore my whole life, we've only had one provider, so when I heard what Greenlight was, it piqued my interest," she said.

Taylor Epps Emily Herstein, a Greenlight customer

Since making the switch, Herstein says the service has exceeded her expectations.

"The connection is great. I work from home quite a bit; my daughter is a teenager, always on her device," she said. "We've had no issues, and it's cheaper, so it's like a win-win."

Cost savings were among the biggest factors for her family. Herstein said she is paying less than $100 a month for internet service, while Greenlight's lowest-priced plan starts at $35 per month.

Greenlight CEO Mark Murphy says Baltimore residents have embraced the company faster than expected.

"We're way ahead of where we thought we would be as far as customer acquisition; we're thrilled at the reception we've gotten in Baltimore," Murphy said.

Murphy said the company initially focused on neighborhoods such as Hampden because of the area's extensive utility pole infrastructure and interest from neighbors.

"We've already done a bunch of work in Mount Washington. We're working to complete Roland Park, and by the end of the year we think we're going to add another 10,000 homes," Murphy said.

Taylor Epps Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight, in Hampden

As expansion continues, neighbors across North Baltimore can check Greenlight's website to see whether service is available at their address.

"And we try to be present in the communities we serve, and I think that's the first place people see us and interact with us," Murphy said.

For Herstein, the company's local presence is part of what sets it apart.

"They care about who we are in Baltimore and who we are in pockets of neighborhoods. That's a game changer," she said.

Greenlight representatives are also expected to attend a Digital Equity Resource Fair on Oct. 8, where residents can learn more about internet access and available service options.