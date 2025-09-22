Harford Council President Patrick Vincenti announces run against Cassilly for County Executive

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly's reelection campaign is facing competition.

Patrick Vincenti, the sitting Republican Council President on Sunday officially announced his candidacy for Harford County Executive.

The small business owner has served on the Council for the past 11 years.

He's expected to center his campaign on public safety, education, economic development, tourism, and preserving the county’s agricultural heritage and rural legacy.

"Over the past three years, we’ve seen a leadership that is unwilling to work with our partners, unwilling to support public safety to the fullest, and unwilling to engage our business and community leaders meaningfully," said Vincenti. "Harford County deserves a leader who is committed to working together with all of our community partners for the common good."

Vincenti's comments appear to be alluding to Cassilly's clashes with fellow Republicans on an assortment of issues, including with Sheriff Jeff Gahler, State's Attorney Allison Healy, former Councilman Aaron Penman, and the County's independent Tourism Office.

MORE: Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly spars with Council over hotel occupancy tax

For his part, Cassilly claims to have increased public safety funding by 27 percent, including substantial pay raises for sheriff’s deputies.

He also touted approval of historic public school funding and

As for agricultural issues, Cassilly says he's preserved 3,922 acres of farmland by purchasing development rights of various properties throughout the County.