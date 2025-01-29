Harford County Public Schools faces $60 million budget shortfall as deadline approaches

HARFORD COUNTY — As the June 15 deadline for approving the 2026 budget looms, Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is grappling with a $60 million budget deficit.

County Executive Bob Cassilly and Superintendent Sean Bulson are under pressure to resolve the funding crisis without resorting to tax increases.

Superintendent Bulson is advocating for $26 million in funding from the county government, a crucial amount that he believes will help alleviate some of the financial strain.

Earlier discussions indicated a need for the full $60 million, but local officials view the reduced request of $26 million as too high given current local budgetary constraints.

“We were anticipating an increase in revenue from the state, which would have allowed us to share the burden of increased costs between the local and state budgets,” said Bulson.

Harford County Public Schools faces $60 million budget shortfall

However, the county's financial position is complicated by its own deficits. Cassilly acknowledged the broader fiscal challenges, stating, “It’s a tough budget year. Everyone is facing similar struggles.”

The ramifications of the budget cuts are significant, with Bulson indicating that approximately 150 positions within the school district could face elimination as a consequence of the funding shortfall. The superintendent emphasized, “If we’re going to do the financially responsible thing, we need to present a budget that can be both funded and balanced.”

Cassilly highlighted the difficult financial environment, noting that the county has already taken on additional expenses from the state. This includes a $6.5 million transfer of costs and a $3 million increase in energy expenses. “We’re quickly losing ground here without addressing these issues,” he explained.

Despite exploring various options, both leaders are united in their stance against raising taxes. “I have to look at the entire picture. As much as I want to prioritize students and police officers, I have to prioritize taxpayers too,” Cassilly stated.

The situation is further complicated by a 20% increase in property assessments and an average revenue growth of 5% per year, illustrating a disconnect between soaring expenditures and stagnant revenue growth. Cassilly remarked, “The expenditures have taken off like a rocket, while the revenue side has not kept pace.”

As the budget deadline nears, the county executive is urging the school board to closely consider the superintendent's budget proposal. Both Cassilly and Bulson are also looking to Annapolis for guidance on state funding and potential relief measures that could provide some breathing room for their respective budgets.

With the clock ticking, the future of Harford County’s educational funding hangs in the balance as officials work to navigate these financial challenges before the June 15 deadline.