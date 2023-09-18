Harford County Executive, State's Attorney argue over access to employee emails

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — State's Attorney Alison Healey is alleging County Executive Bob Cassilly is retaliating against her office for referring an investigation to the state prosecutor's office for independent review into allegations Cassilly spied on a council member's emails.

The allegations levied by councilman Aaron Penman are that Cassilly spied on his emails as he was inquiring about potentially misappropriated funds.

"That matter that led to the Cassilly administration's retaliation against my office was outside of my jurisdiction and presented an inherent conflict of interest," said Healey.

Healey claims her office is trying to access an employee's email who went on emergency medical leave last week.

She says the employees emails are essential to the operation of her office including things like invoices and contracts.

According to her, Cassilly is blocking her access unless she says what he did wasn't illegal.

"The Cassilly administration believes I should've made a prosecutorial determination to their political benefit even though it would've been unethical and a violation of my oath of office," said Healey.

County Executive Cassilly was in the audience for Healey's press conference, speaking to reporters immediately after.

"Miss Healey asked my office and me to provide her with emails owned by someone else on the county server, folks, that is the exactly the conduct that she referred me to the state prosecutor," said County Executive Cassilly.

Cassilly called this a political hit job.

Healey says her office is pursuing legal action to get access to the emails.

She also says her office is requesting emergency funding to create a separate server for the State's Attorney's Office.

Cassilly did try to talk with Healey after the press conference but when he came out of her office the two still hadn't come to an agreement.