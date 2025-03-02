Supreme Court orders removal of Harford County Councilman Aaron Penman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Another key development in an ongoing lawsuit between Harford County and embattled Councilman Aaron Penman.

On February 26 Maryland's Supreme Court ordered Penman be removed from the County Council.

In January a County Circuit Court judge ruled Penman had a conflict of interest representing District B while simultaneously serving as a Harford County Sheriff's deputy.

Penman appealed to the State Supreme Court, who temporarily paused the lower judge's order.

However, less than three weeks later, the high court lifted the stay, forcing Penman to vacate his seat while the case fully plays out.

Penman has blamed County Executive Bob Cassilly, accusing him of using "lawfare to take out a political opponent."

The allegations stem from past complaints Penman lodged against Cassilly over an apparent lack of transparency and ethics.

Both men have long been openly critical of one another.

Penman feels the law is on his side considering a past Supreme Court ruling in favor of fellow Harford County Councilman Jacob Bennett, who faced similar conflicts of interest as an active public school teacher.

Initially when elected, Penman left the Sheriff's Office, but rejoined following the Bennett ruling.

The Circuit judge behind Penman's removal, also ruled Bennett couldn't serve, until he was overturned by the Supreme Court.

It's unclear when the appellate court will hand-down a ruling.

Until then Penman's District B council seat remains vacant.

