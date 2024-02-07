Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly spars with Council over hotel occupancy tax

BEL AIR, Md. — There is more discord in Bel Air between Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and the County Council.

This time over how the County's hotel occupancy tax is distributed.

The Council went ahead and approved multiple amendments to the County's Finance and Taxation Code.

They want 50 percent of hotel occupancy taxes in unincorporated areas of the County to go towards tourism in the Council district where the hotel is located.

The remaining half would be allocated to tourism throughout the entire county.

For those hotels within corporate City limits, the bill calls for 50 percent of occupancy tax funds to go to the Mayor and City Council of that municipality.

If that city or town chooses to levy it's own separate hotel tax, the County would charge collection fees which would be deducted from their 50 percent disbursement.

Cassilly vetoed the bill calling it a "spending mandate" which he says violates Harford County's charter.

The Council, however, rebuffed Cassilly by overriding the veto.

He reacted Wednesday expressing concern.

"It would force me to allocate funds to a non-government entity outside of my administration’s oversight, undermining my efforts to control government spending and provide effective oversight of taxpayers' hard-earned dollars," said Cassilly. "It is disappointing that some council members did not uphold my veto and help protect fiscal responsibility in Harford County. The Harford County Charter wisely entrusts all budgetary responsibilities to the Executive Branch, enabling balanced spending priorities aligned with taxpayers' interests. The County Council’s overreach into funding decisions sets a dangerous precedent toward runaway spending that becomes a burden to taxpayers and weakens the integrity of our county's financial management."

