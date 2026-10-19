Cultivating kindness, one cup at a time: 7Brew location opens in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Cultivating kindness one cup at a time, the popular coffee chain 7Brew delivered for customers at its new location along Route 40.

“I like coffee. I like flavors in coffee. I’m always liking to try new things," said Grace Porter, who lives two miles away in Joppatowne." I worked at Starbucks for six years and you get tired of the same thing sometimes.”

WMAR Grace Porter

From coffee and tea to smoothies, fizzes and energy drinks, the double-lane, drive-thru coffee stop offers a vast menu of drink options.

“We can do over 20,000 different drinks with all the combinations we have so we really stand out because we’re super customizable,” said Manager Krista Jeddry. "We also really focus on having like that customer facing interaction. That way you know we can actually connect with our community and it kind of helps us stand out a little bit.”

WMAR

Workers here known as the ‘Brew Crew’ engage customers as they drive through with music blaring and smiles to create a positive vibe.

While there’s hope the Edgewood location will bring much-needed traffic to nearby Edgewater Shopping Center, it’s off to a good start with a steady flow of drivers seeking free small drinks this week during hour-long promotions at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

“We’ve had a ton of different faces come through our drive thru,” Jeddry told us.

She estimates that number of people could be into the thousands.