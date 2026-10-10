Controversial Harford County battery storage project denied state financial credits

Maryland regulators denied financial credits for a controversial battery storage project proposed for Harford County, but the decision does not necessarily stop the project from moving forward.

The 500-megawatt Oystercatcher Energy Storage System is proposed near BGE's Conastone substation in White Hall. Harford County has opposed the project and has been involved in the Public Service Commission proceedings surrounding the proposal.

According to the PSC decision provided to WMAR-2 News, regulators denied the project's application for Energy Storage Capacity Credits, citing concerns about whether the project would be cost-effective and provide enough benefit to ratepayers.

The decision does not prevent developers from continuing the project's separate approval process. Oystercatcher could also seek the financial credits again during the state's next round of applications after Jan. 1.

Regulators also called for continued engagement with local stakeholders in Harford County if the project moves forward.

WMAR-2 News previously reported on opposition to the proposed facility, particularly over its location near Deer Creek.

Residents have raised concerns about lithium-ion battery fires and potential impacts to the air and nearby water. Supporters of battery storage have argued that the technology could help support Maryland's electric grid as demand grows and other sources of electricity generation are retired.

Harford County created a workgroup involving county agencies, fire companies, health officials, community organizations and residents to examine battery energy storage projects proposed in the county. The county says it has also explored legal action over environmental and public-safety concerns.

The Oystercatcher project would connect to BGE's Conastone substation near Norrisville Road and Deer Creek. County materials describe the proposed facility as capable of storing 500 megawatts of energy.

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