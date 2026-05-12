Cassilly nominates new Harford County School Board member after Council rejected prior two picks

BEL AIR, Md. — Could a third time be the charm?

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly made two previous school board appointments in an effort to fill Ex-President Aaron Poynton's seat.

First it was Terri Kocher, then Liliana Norkaitis.

Both were rejected by the County Council.

On Tuesday Cassilly nominated BangTam Miller, a retired Harford County Public Schools teacher and former assistant principal.

Miller still needs to be approved by the County Council which has proven to be difficult.

Cassilly blames Council President Patrick Vincenti, who is running against him in the upcoming election, of the blockade.

“I am disappointed that Council President Vincenti has led the effort to reject two of my prior well-qualified appointees to appease union leaders, making it unnecessarily difficult to get qualified community members to volunteer for public service,” Cassilly said. “I would like to thank BangTam for her courage in stepping up and I encourage the council to confirm this highly qualified candidate without delay.”