Cassilly nominates new Harford County School Board member after Council rejected first pick

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is trying for the second time to fill a vacant seat on the Harford County Board of Education.

Ex-Board President Aaron Poynton abruptly resigned his post last month, one day after Superintendent Sean Bulson was placed on leave.

A week later Cassilly nominated former Board of Education member Terri Kocher to replace him.

The full County Council, however, rejected the selection leaving Cassilly outraged.

On February 3 Cassilly announced the appointment of Liliana Norkaitis to fill Poynton's post.

A Bel Air resident, Norkaitis currently serves as Vice Chair of the Harford County Commission for Women.

“Considering all applicants, Liliana alone demonstrated her interest in serving on the school board by putting herself forward as a candidate for an elected position. She will bring experience in government, fiscal conservatism, and a fresh voice to our public schools,” said Cassilly. “I encourage the council to approve Liliana’s appointment as the school board faces crucial decisions about renewing the superintendent’s contract.”