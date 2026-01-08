Harford Co. Board of Education President resigns day after School Superintendent was placed on leave

BEL AIR, Md. — Turmoil continues within Harford County Public School leadership.

One day after Superintendent Sean Bulson was placed on administrative leave, Aaron Poynton announced his immediate resignation as President of Harford County's Board of Education.

According to a message issued Thursday morning, Poynton insisted his departure has nothing to do with current controversies facing the board.

"I recognize that this decision comes at a time of turbulence for Harford County Public Schools," Poynton said. "However, I want to be clear that my decision was not influenced by the recent challenges facing the district."

Poynton says he accepted "a Chief Executive Officer role" with a "new employer," starting next week.

"This role will require my full-time attention and frequent extended travel outside of Harford County," Poynton explained. "In light of these commitments, I have concluded that I can no longer fulfill the duties of this position at the level of focus and availability it deserves."

According to his bio on the Board of Education's website, Poynton "is the CEO and founder of Omnipoynt Solutions, a strategy and business development consulting firm in the aerospace & defense, national security, and health & safety markets."

Poynton's bio adds that he "is also co-founder and chief commercial officer of A3 Global, a next-generation company focused on the future of mobility in the circular economy."

All this comes less than 24 hours after Poynton led a board meeting that ended in a vote to place Bulson on leave.

Bulson was reportedly robbed inside a New Orleans hotel room back in 2024 while attending a work conference.

The incident which resulted in the potential loss of school property recently resurfaced, gaining attention on social media.

"The attention and distraction surrounding this reported incident has created challenges for the school system at a time when our focus must remain squarely on students, staff, and the uninterrupted operation of our schools," Poynton said following Wednesday night's Board decision.

Although it's unclear who will permanently fill Poynton's role, Lauren Paige is the Board's current Vice President.