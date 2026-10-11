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7 Brew's second Harford County location is preparing to open in Edgewood

7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee shop
7 Brew
7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee shop<br/>
7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee shop
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EDGEWOOD, Md. — Something is finally brewing in Edgewood.

7 Brew is expected to open its new drive-thru coffee location on Oct. 19 after construction delays pushed back the original August opening.

The location near Edgewater Shopping Village will be the company's second in Harford County. 7 Brew already operates a location in Abingdon.

During opening week, the Edgewood location plans to offer community hours with free small drinks from 8 to 9 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. from Oct. 19 through Oct. 23.

WMAR-2 News first reported on the Edgewood location while it was under construction this summer.

At the time, nearby business owners and residents told WMAR-2 News they hoped the new coffee shop would bring more customers to the shopping center, which has lost businesses over the years.

7 Brew, which specializes in drive-thru drinks, says customers can choose from thousands of drink combinations.

It has two other stands in Maryland, in Cambridge and Salisbury.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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