The Caron Means Foundation made sure no one went without on Thanksgiving by hosting its second annual Thanksgiving Give Back in Park Heights.

Darius Hicks started the foundation after his nephew Caron was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in 2024.

"We were all born in Park Heights and raised in Park Heights and this is our roots are from here. So we brought it back to kind of give a blessing to where we took a loss, but we want to be able to bless the people that are unfortunate every day," Hicks said.

Community members were able to get clothes, food, along with help with housing, job resources and more.

“I’m a single mother, I’m unemployed, I’m staying home with my children, and things have been super tight. So when you can get quality, delicious food…why not," said Park Heights resident, Stacy Campbell.

The help warmed the hearts of community members, like Carlec Teixeira.

“Some people can probably feel a little hopeless on thanksgiving, you know, some people got the loss of family members they’ve got to deal with, things are quite different in the household. So when you have places like this, it’s a beacon of light," Teixiera said.

Thursday's weather proved to be a challenge, but Hicks had a plan B.

"We actually have a van and we’re scheduling deliveries to all the local rehab facilities, some community residence and some of the elderly homes we have over 200 orders for deliveries.”

Hicks told WMAR-2 News the foundation is already planning a Christmas drive.