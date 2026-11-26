TOWSON, Md. — Showing prospective students what could be in store for them at Calvert Hall is a responsibility the Admissions Ambassadors club wears with pride.

In the morning they welcome eighth graders and their parents who have hopes of attending the prestigious school to answer any questions they may have.

Senior, Drew Dixon is one of the ambassadors tasked with seeing over 800 eighth graders over the fall.

“[We're] answering questions anywhere from, what’s it like to be at an all-boys school to school stuff, carpool," Dixon said.

He told WMAR-2 News that he loves to highlight the school's many clubs, including one he started himself.

“The life skills club gives students a chance to learn things outside of the classroom. Today we’re actually welcoming Mike Gill, who is a Hall of Fame alumni here, and he used to be the Maryland Secretary of Commerce."

Senior, Jake Lindsey know the importance of these conversations, as he thought back to where he was four years ago.

“I was in their shoes at one point, being from really far away and not having many friends here, having this shadow day was definitely huge for me, you know, in my choice making and where I was going to attend the next 4 years of my schooling," Lindsey said.

Eighth graders being a cardinal for a day is not a guarantee for admission but still, Lindsey tells students that if they do come to Calvert Hall, they'll be leaving with much more than an amazing education.

“Calvert Hall is a brotherhood. It goes beyond school. Calvert Hall, you’re here for 4 years, but that balanced brotherhood and that experience lasts a lifetime.”