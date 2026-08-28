Cecil County man charged in Cecilton woman's death

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A Cecil County man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman at a Cecilton home in June.

Jason Timothy Simpson, 28, was arrested Thursday morning and charged in the death of Ashley Silverman.

Maryland State Police responded to a report of a person in medical distress in the 100 block of West Main Street in Cecilton around 1:45 a.m. on June 18, 2026.

Upon arrival, troopers found Silverman, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Maryland State Police said troopers also found Simpson at the residence. He was initially charged with an unrelated incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

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