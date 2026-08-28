Baltimore officer accused of on-duty rape held without bond as charging documents reveal allegations

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Charging documents detail what led to the arrest of a Baltimore City Police officer on multiple rape charges in Harford County.

On Thursday, the Harford County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Officer Daniel Oxendine, 32, in connection with an alleged on-duty rape in Edgewood.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

The investigation began on Wednesday, June 3, when a detective with the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical center after a rape was reported.

The alleged victim was in the emergency department awaiting a sexual assault examination and began speaking with the detective.

Related: Baltimore police officer faces multiple rape charges after alleged on-duty rape in Edgewood

According to charging documents, the victim reported that earlier on Tuesday, June 2, she was involved in a domestic altercation with another person in Baltimore City.

The victim called Baltimore Police to investigate the incident. When officers arrived, she asked for a ride to her home in Edgewood. A white male officer, later identified as Oxendine, was granted permission by a supervisor to take her and her son home.

After stopping at a liquor store so she could purchase a bottle of alcohol and a snack for her son, they approached the residence. The victim then asked the officer to stop so no one would see her getting out of a police vehicle.

After she and her son entered the home, there was a knock at the door. Oxendine was standing outside and told the victim he needed to enter the apartment to ensure it was safe. He also told her that her son needed to leave.

According to charging documents, the victim sent her son outside while Oxendine entered the apartment. Moments later, Oxendine allegedly demanded that the victim perform a sex act on him and then raped her.

Investigators say camera footage shows Oxendine's assigned vehicle parked outside the victim's home for approximately 40 minutes.

During an interview with detectives, Oxendine said he did not know the victim and had no prior contact with her before responding to the domestic call on June 2.

Oxendine also told detectives that he was at the victim's home for only 10 to 15 minutes before leaving and never went beyond the living room area of the apartment.

When detectives told him surveillance footage showed him in the area for about 40 minutes, Oxendine said he was unsure how long he may have been there.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said DNA evidence identified Oxendine as the offender.

In a statement obtained by WMAR-2 News, Baltimore Police said Oxendine's police powers had previously been suspended and that he is currently suspended without pay.

"While the Harford County Sheriff's Office conducts its investigation, BPD is fully cooperating with the investigation," a Baltimore Police spokesperson said.

Investigators believe Oxendine may have committed similar offenses beyond the incident that led to his arrest and are working to identify any additional incidents in which he may have been involved.

According to court records, Oxendine's bond hearing was held Friday, where a judge ordered that he be held without bond.

Another hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

As the investigation continues, the Harford County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have had contact with Oxendine, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to contact detectives at 410-836-5430.