Footage shows tense moments before BPD officer shoots man after being hit, dragged by car

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police released body camera footage Friday showing the tense moments an officer was hit and dragged by a car, before the officer shot the driver near the Lexington Market Metro stop on Eutaw Street.

The footage can be viewed here, though some may find it disturbing.

The incident happened last Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The footage shows Officer Samuel Thomas, a 20-year veteran of the force, writing a citation for a black Acura sedan with an expired registration.

"It's already been ticketed, and a tow truck is on the way," Thomas can be heard saying in the video.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Tyrik L. Braxton, initially told Thomas the car was not his. When Thomas told Braxton he could retrieve his belongings from the vehicle, Braxton got into the driver's seat.

The video shows Thomas was standing in front of the car when it accelerated and struck him. Thomas clung to the hood as the car stopped briefly, reversed, then drove forward again, dragging Thomas before striking another officer's patrol car. Thomas fired his weapon, and the car came to a sharp halt in the middle of the street.

Officers rushed to render first aid to Braxton. A crowd gathered and some bottles were thrown, as seen in footage from a police helicopter overhead.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the situation did not need to escalate.

"This is a very unfortunate incident that did not have to happen," Worley said as a Friday news conference began.

"[He] escalated something that could have simply been a routine traffic stop. His vehicle would have got towed. The tags; he was not getting arrested. He wasn't even getting a ticket because at first he didn't even say it was his car," Worley said.

Worley said Braxton remains hospitalized in critical condition but is stable, and police believe he was struck twice. Thomas was sore following the incident but was otherwise fine.

Worley said Braxton was previously arrested twice in the area: once for allegedly attempting to flee after a traffic stop and once for alleged DUI.

"These are just two incidents that occurred in our jurisdiction, which speaks to his complete disregard for law enforcement and upholding the law," Worley said.

With a warrant out, Braxton could soon face charges of aggravated assault, and potentially attempted murder, though Worley said he wasn't sure if that particular charge would come. The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office and the Baltimore Police Special Investigations Response Team are both investigating.

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