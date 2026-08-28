Trey Mancini to sign 1-day contract, retire with the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 19

BALTIMORE, Md. — Former Baltimore Orioles first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini will sign a one-day contract and retire from major league baseball on September 19, the team announced Friday.

Mancini spent the first six years with the team after being drafted in 2013 from the University of Notre Dame, making his MLB debut in 2016. The Florida native missed the 2020 season with the Orioles while he underwent treatment for Stage 3 colon cancer discovered during routine blood work.

"His cancer went into remission later that year, allowing him to return to the Orioles and earn American League Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2021. In support of his battle in 2020, the Orioles produced “F16HT” t-shirts to benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Patient and Family Support Services, with proceeds exceeding $80,

000," the team said in a release.

In 2022, Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros in August 2022, where he'd go on to help the team win the World Series. After eight years in the MLB, Mancini announced his retirement on August 18.

"This game has been the focal point of my life since my parents signed me up for t-ball 30 years ago, and I have immense gratitude for everything it has given me," he said on social media. "Thank you to everyone along the way who made it the journey of a lifetime."

Fans can purchase a ticket package for the game that includes a limited-edition hat with the “F16HT” logo, a portion of which will be donated to Mancini's foundation.

"The F16HT sign in the home dugout tunnel, which has remained up for every season since 2020, will be relocated within the Club Level archives at Camden Yards. A new, permanent sign will be unveiled in the dugout during a pregame ceremony," the release said.

A kids-only autograph session with Mancini also be available as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend. More information can be found here.

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