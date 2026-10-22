24-year-old suspect in fatal Elkton shooting now in police custody in Delaware

ELKTON, Md. — Reports of gunshots early Friday in a field behind the Delancy Village Townhouse community brought police to the scene where they discovered the body of 29-year-old Keeran Angol.

Less than a week later, they’ve now tracked down the suspected shooter in Wilmington, Delaware.

“The victim was known to this boy’s mother,” said Elkton Police Lt. Ron Odom. “They were friends and he was doing some work for her at the house in the area of Danford Drive that needed to be done. It was some construction-type work, because she had a home inspection up and at some point, a couple of hours before this all happened, there was some kind of disagreement.”

Police responded to that initial call and left, only to return two hours later after the shots rang out.

“We know that there was one shooter that was involved. He is actually currently in custody in Delaware for some other things,” said Odom, “He’s from here, but he has a violation of probation warrant within the State of Maryland so at some point, he is going to end up back here.”

Authorities are now awaiting the unidentified 24-year-old suspect’s extradition so he can answer for his alleged role in killing a man who was considered to be a family friend.

“We recovered a total of 17 casings from the scene, so it was a brutal. I’ll use the word ‘execution’,” said Odom, “It never should have happened. It was just a complete gross disregard for, you know, human life just in general.”