Six displaced, including two children, after mobile home fire in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Six people, including two children, were displaced after a mobile home caught fire in Elkridge Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 8000 block of Riker Road around 7 p.m.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, and no one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults and two children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

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