Maryland creates task force focused on Maryland’s maritime industry and future growth

Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Thursday creating a task force focused on Maryland’s maritime industry.

The Maryland Maritime Task Force will include representatives from state agencies, businesses and maritime organizations.

The group will study ways to expand and diversify the industry, identify barriers facing businesses and recommend potential incentives. It will also prepare Maryland to pursue a Maritime Prosperity Zone designation if Congress creates the federal program.

U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth and Maryland Commerce Secretary Harry Coker Jr. will co-chair the task force.

The group will include representatives from the Port of Baltimore or Port of Baltimore Alliance, state agencies, maritime businesses, research and training organizations, and labor or trade groups.

The announcement comes as several major maritime projects are planned in the Baltimore area, including Anduril Industries’ $3.7 billion Arsenal-2 project in Baltimore County and a planned $1.5 billion investment at the U.S. Coast Guard’s Curtis Bay Yard.

'A tremendous victory': Trump visits Baltimore County to announce new $3.7B shipyard plans

According to the governor’s office, Maryland’s maritime industries contribute more than $10.2 billion annually to the state economy and support 115,000 jobs.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.