Sunny and bright for Thursday morning

Good morning. Happy Thursday.
A little breezy to start our day as we clock gusts in the 20s this A.M. Conditions are looking bright and sunny throughout the day as well as the next several. Not too much happening over the workweek for the weather world. A cold front will slide through today keeping our winds elevated and dropping temps for Friday and Saturday. We warm slightly as we head into next week.
Overnight
Clear, with a low around 42.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 44.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 38.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 39.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.