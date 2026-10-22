Sunny and bright for Thursday morning

Good morning. Happy Thursday.

A little breezy to start our day as we clock gusts in the 20s this A.M. Conditions are looking bright and sunny throughout the day as well as the next several. Not too much happening over the workweek for the weather world. A cold front will slide through today keeping our winds elevated and dropping temps for Friday and Saturday. We warm slightly as we head into next week.

Overnight

Clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66.