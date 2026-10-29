Maryland schools earn higher marks on the 2026 state report card, with nearly 89% in the top 3 ratings

BALTIMORE — Maryland schools are earning higher marks this year.

The Maryland State Department of Education just released its 2026 School Report Card, which rates every public school on a five-star scale.

Nearly 89% of schools earned one of the top three ratings — up three points from last year. Half of all schools earned one of the top two ratings, and state leaders say one in five schools raised its star rating.

“This year’s results highlight the ongoing dedication of Maryland educators, students, and school communities,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “With one in five schools increasing their star rating, we are seeing yet another meaningful indicator of steady, statewide progress. The Maryland School Report Card continues to serve as a critical measure of how well we are supporting every learner, and we remain committed to ensuring that all students have access to high-quality instruction and meaningful opportunities for success.”

Maryland is also redesigning how it grades schools. A new state committee is advising leaders on ways to track student growth.

Families can look up their own school online by clicking here.

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