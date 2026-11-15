DICK'S House of Sport bringing interactive sports experiences to Hunt Valley Towne Centre

A new shopping and sports experience is coming to Hunt Valley Towne Centre.

DICK'S House of Sport is expected to open in spring 2028, taking over the existing DICK'S Sporting Goods space and expanding onto the ground level of the shopping center.

The two-level, 130,000-square-foot store will offer more than traditional sporting goods shopping.

Customers will be able to try out a rock-climbing wall, golf bays, TrackMan simulators and a multi-sport cage for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer.

The store will also sell footwear, apparel, fitness equipment and outdoor gear.

The announcement follows other improvements at Hunt Valley Towne Centre, including renovations to the Regal movie theater and updates to the shopping center's central plaza.

The new store is expected to open in spring 2028.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.