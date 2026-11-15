Historic Baltimore building near Morgan State University to become apartments, retail space

BALTIMORE — A historic building in Northeast Baltimore that has sat vacant for more than a decade is getting a new life.

The Markley, located at 4515 Harford Road near Morgan State University, is being transformed into a mixed-use development with 19 apartments and ground-floor retail space.

Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate and its development partners recently secured the final $6.3 million in financing needed for the renovation.

Built in 1912, the building originally served as a general store selling farm supplies before being used as a warehouse and residence for the Markley family.

The renovation will restore the building's early 20th-century appearance, including its distinctive two-story porch.

Once complete, the property will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments and studio lofts, along with approximately 900 square feet of retail space.

Developers say they're in talks with a neighborhood-owned business to open its first brick-and-mortar location in the building.

The Markley sits next to The Enolia, a student housing development that opened last summer and is leased to Morgan State University.

The renovation is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

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