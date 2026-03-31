Third tornado confirmed in Maryland during March storms

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado touched down in Maryland during a storm on March 11.

Categorized as an EF-0, it started near Prospect Hills in Carroll County.

The tornado contained maximum winds of 80 mph and traveled .3 miles.

It lasted from 7:14 to 7:15 p.m.

The most intense area of tree damage was right along the entrance drive in the McKeldin area.

This is the second tornado to touch down in Maryland on March 11.

The first was an EF-1 tornado in Howard County. It snapped and uprooted numerous trees along Old Frederick Road in Cooksville.

The National Weather Service says the peak wind of the tornado was 90 mph and it lasted from 7:06 to 7:07 p.m.

RELATED: Tornado touched down in Howard County during March 11 storm, NWS confirms

Then five days later, another tornado touched down in Carroll County. This time in the New Windsor area.