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Tornado touched down in Howard County during March 11 storm, NWS confirms

Tornado
Alonzo Adams/AP
FILE - A tornado forms near Banner Road and Praire Circle in El Reno, Okla. on Friday, May 31, 2013. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Tornado
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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A brief EF-1 tornado touched down in Howard County during Wednesday's storms the National Weather Service confirms.

The tornado snapped and uprooted numerous trees along Old Frederick Road in Cooksville.

The National Weather Service says the peak wind of the tornado was 90 mph and it lasted from 7:06 to 7:07 p.m.

It traveled .4 miles and had a max width of 100 yards.

Wednesday's storm produced tornado warnings in Carroll, Frederick and Baltimore Counties, high winds gusts and rain.

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