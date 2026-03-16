Some damage has been reported after storms blew through Maryland Monday morning into the afternoon, at a lower intensity than originally anticipated.

Minor damage reported after storms and tornado warnings on Monday Minor damage reported after storms and tornado warnings on Monday

The entire state was braced for the impact of a potentially severe weather leading to the early dismissal of several school districts, including in Frederick County where a shelter-in-place was activated for a tornado warning that happened before dismissal time.

In Carroll County north of Mount Airy, WMAR-2 News found a tree snapped in half. Though it appeared to be an isolated incident, with no obvious damage nearby.

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WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) A tree snapped in half after storms rolled through Maryland on Monday, March 16, 2026.

In Frederick County, fallen trees blocked roads and caused issues for power lines. Resulting power outages were quickly restored.

The threat of severe weather is not over just yet, as more storms are anticipated in the late evening hours and the Eastern Shore remains under a tornado watch.

The ground also is saturated, with high winds, that could mean toppled trees and damaged power lines.