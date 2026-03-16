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Minor damage reported after storms and tornado warnings on Monday

Not out of the woods yet; More storms anticipated later in the evening
Wires downed in Frederick County
Frederick County Division of Public Works
Downed wires on Monday, March 16, 2026 at Ridenour Road in Frederick County.
Wires downed in Frederick County
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Some damage has been reported after storms blew through Maryland Monday morning into the afternoon, at a lower intensity than originally anticipated.

Minor damage reported after storms and tornado warnings on Monday

Minor damage reported after storms and tornado warnings on Monday

The entire state was braced for the impact of a potentially severe weather leading to the early dismissal of several school districts, including in Frederick County where a shelter-in-place was activated for a tornado warning that happened before dismissal time.

In Carroll County north of Mount Airy, WMAR-2 News found a tree snapped in half. Though it appeared to be an isolated incident, with no obvious damage nearby.

Want to share a storm-related picture? Email us at pix@wmar.com

Snapped tree in Mt. Airy
A tree snapped in half after storms rolled through Maryland on Monday, March 16, 2026.

In Frederick County, fallen trees blocked roads and caused issues for power lines. Resulting power outages were quickly restored.

The threat of severe weather is not over just yet, as more storms are anticipated in the late evening hours and the Eastern Shore remains under a tornado watch.

The ground also is saturated, with high winds, that could mean toppled trees and damaged power lines.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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